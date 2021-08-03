Zacks: Brokerages Expect East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) to Announce $1.50 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) will announce $1.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.57 and the lowest is $1.46. East West Bancorp posted earnings per share of $1.12 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $6.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.96 to $6.12. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.46 to $6.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow East West Bancorp.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $444.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.71 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 42.12% and a return on equity of 14.20%. East West Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EWBC shares. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. East West Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.88.

In related news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total value of $74,147.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,391.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Molly Campbell sold 515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total transaction of $39,943.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,867 shares in the company, valued at $765,284.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,447 shares of company stock worth $339,262. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,490,000 after purchasing an additional 173,633 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $331,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 72,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $776,000. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

East West Bancorp stock traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $72.49. 735,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,974. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. East West Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.49 and a 52-week high of $82.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.25%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on East West Bancorp (EWBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.