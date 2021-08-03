Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) to Post $0.12 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) to post $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hexcel’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. Hexcel posted earnings per share of ($0.29) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 141.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hexcel will report full year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $2.77. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hexcel.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on HXL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Hexcel from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hexcel from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Hexcel by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 203.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HXL traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $54.90. The stock had a trading volume of 5,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,350. Hexcel has a 52-week low of $31.04 and a 52-week high of $64.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -217.60 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.81.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hexcel (HXL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.