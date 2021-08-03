Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $424.23 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) to report sales of $424.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hilltop’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $420.90 million to $426.20 million. Hilltop posted sales of $604.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Hilltop will report full-year sales of $1.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hilltop.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. Hilltop had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $447.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HTH. Raymond James lowered Hilltop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.89 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Hilltop in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.89 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Hilltop in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.13.

In related news, Director Charles R. Cummings sold 7,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $265,283.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,364.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hilltop during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Hilltop during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HTH traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.26. 10,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,124. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Hilltop has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $39.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.48%.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets formula?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hilltop (HTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.