Zacks: Brokerages Expect ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) Will Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) will announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ICICI Bank’s earnings. ICICI Bank posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that ICICI Bank will report full year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.87. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ICICI Bank.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ICICI Bank by 0.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in ICICI Bank by 5.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,132,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,373,000 after purchasing an additional 62,184 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in ICICI Bank by 2.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 46,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in ICICI Bank by 82.0% during the second quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 536,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,176,000 after purchasing an additional 241,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in ICICI Bank by 4.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 32,138,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $549,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IBN traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.74. 146,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,121,832. ICICI Bank has a 12 month low of $9.16 and a 12 month high of $18.92. The stock has a market cap of $64.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.0537 per share. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 28th. ICICI Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.69%.

ICICI Bank Company Profile

ICICI Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, which includes retail banking, corporate banking, and treasury operations. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, and Other Banking. The Retail Banking segment includes exposures of the bank, which satisfy the four qualifying criteria of regulatory retail portfolio as stipulated by the Reserve Bank of India guidelines on the Basel III framework.

