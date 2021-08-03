Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 3rd, 2021

Brokerages predict that Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) will post ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Kindred Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is $0.01. Kindred Biosciences posted earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 118.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to $0.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kindred Biosciences.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 million. Kindred Biosciences had a negative net margin of 19.96% and a negative return on equity of 8.50%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KIN shares. Lake Street Capital cut Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.25 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. HC Wainwright downgraded Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $9.25 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Kindred Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on Kindred Biosciences from $9.25 to $15.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Kindred Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

In related news, CEO Richard Chin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $367,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,894,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,389,407.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 69,600 shares of Kindred Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total value of $473,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,600 shares of company stock worth $1,207,680 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Kindred Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $19,135,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $1,580,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 47.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 671,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 217,317 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 402.5% during the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 201,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 161,000 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 706.6% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 126,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 111,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KIN traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.25. The company had a trading volume of 65,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,819. Kindred Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.29 and a fifty-two week high of $9.28. The company has a quick ratio of 12.07, a current ratio of 12.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.09.

About Kindred Biosciences

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline focuses on biologics for a range of indications primarily in dogs and cats. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats; and Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of fever in horses.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kindred Biosciences (KIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN)

Receive News & Ratings for Kindred Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kindred Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.