Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) will post ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Kindred Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is $0.01. Kindred Biosciences posted earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 118.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to $0.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kindred Biosciences.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 million. Kindred Biosciences had a negative net margin of 19.96% and a negative return on equity of 8.50%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KIN shares. Lake Street Capital cut Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.25 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. HC Wainwright downgraded Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $9.25 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Kindred Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on Kindred Biosciences from $9.25 to $15.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Kindred Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

In related news, CEO Richard Chin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $367,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,894,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,389,407.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 69,600 shares of Kindred Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total value of $473,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,600 shares of company stock worth $1,207,680 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Kindred Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $19,135,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $1,580,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 47.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 671,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 217,317 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 402.5% during the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 201,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 161,000 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 706.6% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 126,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 111,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KIN traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.25. The company had a trading volume of 65,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,819. Kindred Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.29 and a fifty-two week high of $9.28. The company has a quick ratio of 12.07, a current ratio of 12.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.09.

About Kindred Biosciences

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline focuses on biologics for a range of indications primarily in dogs and cats. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats; and Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of fever in horses.

