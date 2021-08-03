Zacks: Brokerages Expect Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $329.13 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) will announce $329.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Monro’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $316.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $338.80 million. Monro posted sales of $288.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Monro will report full year sales of $1.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Monro.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Monro had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 3.85%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MNRO. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Monro from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet upgraded Monro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Broderick bought 5,000 shares of Monro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.39 per share, with a total value of $296,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNRO. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 530 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monro during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monro during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

NASDAQ MNRO traded up $3.20 on Thursday, hitting $60.76. 372,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,007. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.42. Monro has a fifty-two week low of $39.39 and a fifty-two week high of $72.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

