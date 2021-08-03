Zacks: Brokerages Expect PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.79 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) will report sales of $3.79 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for PulteGroup’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.31 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.59 billion. PulteGroup reported sales of $2.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PulteGroup will report full year sales of $14.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.48 billion to $15.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $16.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.80 billion to $17.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PulteGroup.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,680,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 10.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,216,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,374,805,000 after buying an additional 2,476,016 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1,638.8% during the first quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 1,063,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,786,000 after buying an additional 1,002,635 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 22.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,265,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,115,000 after buying an additional 963,338 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 3,427.9% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 653,298 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,259,000 after buying an additional 634,780 shares during the period. 85.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PHM traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.96. 2,566,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,923,923. The company has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.47. PulteGroup has a 12 month low of $39.92 and a 12 month high of $63.90.

PulteGroup declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PulteGroup (PHM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.