Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Autolus Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. The company’s pipeline of product candidate involved in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumours. Autolus Therapeutics plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

AUTL has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Autolus Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Autolus Therapeutics from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.43.

Shares of AUTL opened at $5.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $413.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.53. Autolus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $16.78.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.88% and a negative net margin of 8,892.85%. Equities research analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polygon Management Ltd. raised its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 13.3% in the first quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 2,435,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,957,000 after purchasing an additional 285,714 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 85.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,272,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,040 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $12,279,000. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $12,107,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,672,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,954,000 after acquiring an additional 107,082 shares in the last quarter. 30.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 and AUTO8 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO1/22 for the treatment of dual-targeting CAR-T; AUTO3NG for the treatment of hematological cancer; AUTO4 and AUTO5 for T cell lymphoma; AUTO6NG for the treatment of programmed T cell therapies; AUTO6 for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO7 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

