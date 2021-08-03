Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Professional Holding Corp. is the financial holding company for Professional Bank, a state-chartered bank. It focuses on providing commercial banking products and services to medium-sized businesses, professional entrepreneurs and high net worth individuals. Professional Holding Corp. is based in FL, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PFHD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Professional from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Professional from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Professional in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.10.

Shares of PFHD opened at $20.25 on Friday. Professional has a 12 month low of $11.38 and a 12 month high of $20.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.43. The company has a market capitalization of $276.55 million, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.04.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). Professional had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 20.91%. Research analysts predict that Professional will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Professional news, Director Carlos M. Garcia sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $44,088.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,684 shares in the company, valued at $141,155.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carlos M. Garcia sold 4,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $74,224.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,617.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,468 shares of company stock worth $593,651 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PFHD. EJF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Professional by 21.5% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,078,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,817,000 after purchasing an additional 190,538 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Professional by 14.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 619,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,375,000 after purchasing an additional 77,294 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Professional by 38.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 50,076 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in shares of Professional during the first quarter worth $743,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Professional by 694.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 29,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

Professional Company Profile

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

