Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) to Hold

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 5.32% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Sally Beauty have outpaced the industry in the past six months. The company is gaining on solid online business, which remained sturdy in third-quarter fiscal 2021. Sally Beauty benefited from solid consumer demand and efficient execution of strategies during the quarter. Management is on track with its Transformation Plan to improve customers’ experience, strengthen e-commerce capacities, curtail costs and enhance retail fundamentals. Apart from these, Sally Beauty intends to strengthen its business on the back of buyouts. However, the company is battling higher SG&A expenses, which increased $71.9 million in the third quarter. Management expects SG&A dollars to rise in fiscal fourth quarter. Some pandemic-led capacity restrictions as well as supply chain disruptions are also hurting the company’s performance.”

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SBH. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sally Beauty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

SBH traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,911. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.17. Sally Beauty has a 12 month low of $8.27 and a 12 month high of $25.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 230.45%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sally Beauty will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 15,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $363,791.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,307.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christian A. Brickman purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.92 per share, with a total value of $189,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 39.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 745.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 62.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 12.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sally Beauty (SBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.