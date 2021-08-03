Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is engaged in the operation of food retailing primarily in the United Kingdom. It manufactures and distributes meat, fish, bakery, fruit and veg, deli and flowers. Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is based in Bradford, the United Kingdom. “

MRWSY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank cut Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America upgraded Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets stock opened at $18.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 50.97, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.72. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $18.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $1.0559 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Wm Morrison Supermarkets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 164.86%.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets Company Profile

WM Morrison Supermarkets Plc engages in the operation of retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand. The company was founded by William Morrison Murdock in 1899 and is headquartered in Bradford, the United Kingdom.

