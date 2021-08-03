Zacks Investment Research Lowers AerCap (NYSE:AER) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AerCap (NYSE:AER) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AERCAP HOLDINGS is an integrated global aviation company with a leading market position in aircraft and engine leasing, trading and parts sales.They also provides aircraft management services and performs aircraft and engine maintenance, repair and overhaul services and aircraft disassemblies through its certified repair stations. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on AerCap from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AerCap presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.29.

Shares of NYSE AER opened at $52.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.14. AerCap has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $63.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of -19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.54. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AerCap will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in AerCap by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 568,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,133,000 after acquiring an additional 23,409 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in AerCap by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in AerCap by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 33,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AerCap in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. increased its position in AerCap by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 145,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

