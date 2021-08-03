Zacks Investment Research Lowers Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Citizens & Northern Corporation is a one-bank holding company whose principal subsidiary is Citizens & Northern Bank. The Corporation’s principal office is located in Wellsboro, Pennsylvania. The Corporation’s other wholly-owned subsidiaries are Citizens & Northern Investment Corporation and Bucktail Life Insurance Company. Citizens & Northern Investment Corporation was formed in 1999 to engage in investment activities. Bucktail provides credit life and accident and health insurance on behalf of the Bank. “

Get Citizens & Northern alerts:

CZNC opened at $24.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.45. Citizens & Northern has a 52 week low of $14.92 and a 52 week high of $25.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $26.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.68 million. Citizens & Northern had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 22.09%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citizens & Northern will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. This is a positive change from Citizens & Northern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Citizens & Northern’s payout ratio is presently 65.88%.

In related news, Director Terry L. Lehman bought 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $72,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,975. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders bought 3,408 shares of company stock worth $85,136. Corporate insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 301.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Citizens & Northern by 25.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Citizens & Northern by 78.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Citizens & Northern by 5.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens & Northern in the first quarter valued at $226,000. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens & Northern Company Profile

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citizens & Northern (CZNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens & Northern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens & Northern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.