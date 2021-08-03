Zacks Investment Research Lowers Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pampa Energía S.A. is the largest fully integrated electricity company in Argentina. Through its subsidiaries, the Company is engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Argentina. “

Get Pampa Energía alerts:

Shares of PAM opened at $15.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $863.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.57. Pampa Energía has a 12-month low of $9.33 and a 12-month high of $17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.06.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Pampa Energía had a negative net margin of 20.81% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pampa Energía will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Pampa Energía during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,667,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Pampa Energía by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 122,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 13,779 shares during the period. Dumac Inc. acquired a new position in Pampa Energía in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,285,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Pampa Energía by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 12,721 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Pampa Energía by 1,998.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 33,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.29% of the company’s stock.

About Pampa Energía

Pampa EnergÃ­a SA, an integrated power company, engages in the generation and transmission of electricity in Argentina. It operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. The company generates electricity through combined thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pampa Energía (PAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pampa Energía Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pampa Energía and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.