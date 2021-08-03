Zacks Investment Research Lowers SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing life-changing medicines for patients with severe rare diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of Nirogacestat and Mirdametinib which are in clinical stage. SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. is based in Stamford, United States. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $136.00 price objective (up from $124.00) on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $99.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SWTX opened at $85.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.28. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $36.71 and a 1-year high of $96.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.73 and a beta of 0.69.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). On average, research analysts anticipate that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Saqib Islam sold 43,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $3,342,481.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 5,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $430,831.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,284 shares of company stock valued at $9,808,603 over the last ninety days. 30.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

