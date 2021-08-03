Zacks Investment Research Lowers Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania is a bank holding company. It owns all of the capital stock of Union National Bank and Trust Company, Pennview Savings Bank, Univest Realty Corporation, Univest Leasing Corporation, Univest Delaware, Inc., Univest Financial Services Corporation, Univest Insurance Company, and Univest Electronic Services Corporation. “

Shares of NASDAQ:UVSP opened at $26.70 on Friday. Univest Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.92 and a fifty-two week high of $30.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $784.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Univest Financial had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 14.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Univest Financial will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

In related news, Director K Leon Moyer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $71,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock worth $217,250 in the last 90 days. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Univest Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Univest Financial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 211,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Univest Financial by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Univest Financial by 1,392.1% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Univest Financial by 8.3% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. 71.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

