Zacks Investment Research Lowers Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services. It activites consists of Merchant Services & Terminals, Mobility & e-Transactional Services, Financial Processing & Software Licensing. Worldline SA is headquartered in Bezons, France. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:WWLNF opened at $96.75 on Friday. Worldline has a twelve month low of $82.56 and a twelve month high of $98.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.13 and a beta of 0.31.

Worldline SA provides electronic payment and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Merchant Services; Terminals, Solutions & Services (TSS); Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

