Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Genius Sports Group provides digital sports content, technology and integrity services. Genius Sports Group, formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc. II., is based in London. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genius Sports has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.20.

Shares of Genius Sports stock opened at $17.01 on Friday. Genius Sports has a fifty-two week low of $14.44 and a fifty-two week high of $25.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.65.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($1.33). The business had revenue of $53.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Genius Sports will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GENI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the second quarter valued at about $253,000. Bank of Hawaii acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the second quarter valued at about $1,567,000. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the second quarter valued at about $4,154,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the second quarter valued at about $4,241,000. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the second quarter valued at about $4,391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Company Profile

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

