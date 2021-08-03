Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) to “Hold”

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures and markets mechanical locks, electro-mechanical locks and related products for automotive manufacturers with operations in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The company also produces precision zinc die castings for the transportation, security and small engine industries. The company’s principal products are locks and keys for cars and trucks. “
Shares of NASDAQ:STRT traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.32. 9,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,734. The firm has a market cap of $160.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Strattec Security has a twelve month low of $17.04 and a twelve month high of $67.28.
About Strattec Security
Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company offers mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.
