Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) to “Hold”

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures and markets mechanical locks, electro-mechanical locks and related products for automotive manufacturers with operations in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The company also produces precision zinc die castings for the transportation, security and small engine industries. The company’s principal products are locks and keys for cars and trucks. “

Get Strattec Security alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:STRT traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.32. 9,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,734. The firm has a market cap of $160.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Strattec Security has a twelve month low of $17.04 and a twelve month high of $67.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRT. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Strattec Security by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,201 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Strattec Security in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in Strattec Security by 136.6% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 691 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its holdings in Strattec Security by 27.9% in the first quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 123,949 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after buying an additional 27,023 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Strattec Security by 1,798.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 19,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

About Strattec Security

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company offers mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Strattec Security (STRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Strattec Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strattec Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.