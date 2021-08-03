Zen Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $882,537.54 (ZP)

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Zen Protocol has a market capitalization of $882,537.54 and approximately $17,859.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zen Protocol has traded up 16.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Zen Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0390 or 0.00000102 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sora (XOR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $206.65 or 0.00540224 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000216 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000630 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.36 or 0.00152565 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000288 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About Zen Protocol

Zen Protocol (CRYPTO:ZP) is a coin. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zen Protocol’s official website is www.zenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zen Protocol is a blockchain built for finance. Its focus is to help developers writing fast, scalable and reliable smart contracts. Zen Protocol features Bitcoin integration, faster smart contracts by proving how long they take to run, which means there's no need for a “gas” system, and a native token use and issuance. ZP is an ERC20 token used to activate contracts. Contracts are pay-per-block, meaning they don't use network resources that they don't pay for. The token is also used to vote on what mix of hash functions should be used in Zen Protocol's PoW. “

