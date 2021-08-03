Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Price Target Cut to $175.00

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $186.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zendesk from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Zendesk from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $171.00.

Shares of ZEN stock opened at $129.35 on Friday. Zendesk has a 52-week low of $85.19 and a 52-week high of $166.60. The company has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of -69.54 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.92.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a negative return on equity of 32.50%. As a group, analysts forecast that Zendesk will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total value of $6,017,456.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 408 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $55,112.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,830.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 174,185 shares of company stock worth $23,763,962. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,089,408 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,205,437,000 after buying an additional 1,197,247 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,848,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,130,000 after buying an additional 844,397 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,901,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,047,903,000 after buying an additional 607,050 shares during the period. Tremblant Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 1st quarter worth about $75,099,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth about $79,702,000. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

