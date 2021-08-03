Zerogoki USD Market Capitalization Achieves $2.41 Million (zUSD)

Zerogoki USD (CURRENCY:zUSD) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. One Zerogoki USD coin can now be bought for $0.96 or 0.00002526 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zerogoki USD has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. Zerogoki USD has a market capitalization of $2.41 million and $163,208.00 worth of Zerogoki USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00060976 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002628 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00014697 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $309.22 or 0.00811919 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00095399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00042192 BTC.

Zerogoki USD Coin Profile

ZUSD is a coin. It launched on December 11th, 2019. Zerogoki USD’s total supply is 2,505,011 coins. Zerogoki USD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD anchors its value to the price of the US Dollar. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transactions and low costs, especially for cross-border payments. “

Buying and Selling Zerogoki USD

