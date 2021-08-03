Zeta Global (ZETA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.98) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ZETA opened at $6.23 on Tuesday. Zeta Global has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $9.44.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZETA. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.58.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.