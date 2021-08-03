Zilla Price Down 10.3% This Week (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One Zilla coin can currently be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Zilla has a total market capitalization of $215,087.77 and approximately $1,241.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zilla has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00060570 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002665 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00014808 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $318.00 or 0.00812483 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.40 or 0.00095554 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001760 BTC.

About Zilla

Zilla (CRYPTO:ZLA) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins. Zilla’s official website is zla.io . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilla is a platform to publish and invest in ICOs. Its objective is to create an ecosystem where it is possible to create, post and participate/invest in ICOs events. Through Zilla, it is possible for the creators to develop and offer their ICO projects, and for the investors to choose the ICOs that suits their investments, from a list that is under the platforms anti-scam policy. ZLA is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. Zilla ICOs investors will receive airdrops in a form of the ZLA token, the more ICOs they invest in, the more airdrops will be attributed. In addition, a sub-token named GD is being created by the platform that will serve to further reward ZLA token holders. “

Zilla Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilla should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

