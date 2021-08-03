Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.98 Billion

Equities analysts expect Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) to post $1.98 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.96 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.01 billion. Zimmer Biomet reported sales of $1.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will report full year sales of $8.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.03 billion to $8.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.35 billion to $8.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Zimmer Biomet.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business’s revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.33.

Shares of NYSE ZBH traded down $9.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $153.92. 217,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,088,263. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.22, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.93. Zimmer Biomet has a 12 month low of $129.15 and a 12 month high of $180.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.93%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Arthur J. Higgins acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $171.58 per share, for a total transaction of $171,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,372. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

