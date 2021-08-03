Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Zimmer Biomet updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.650-$7.950 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $7.65-7.95 EPS.

Shares of ZBH stock traded down $9.30 on Tuesday, hitting $153.71. 4,332,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,232,977. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a PE ratio of 57.22, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.33. Zimmer Biomet has a twelve month low of $129.15 and a twelve month high of $180.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 16.93%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.33.

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $171.58 per share, with a total value of $171,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

