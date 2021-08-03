ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) PT Raised to $80.00 at Truist Securities

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Truist Securities from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 27.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ZI. Truist upped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $63.00) on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. ZoomInfo Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.72.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI traded up $7.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,508. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. ZoomInfo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $30.83 and a fifty-two week high of $60.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,565.11, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.11.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 253,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $11,940,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 253,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,940,729. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $119,646.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,949,602 shares of company stock valued at $436,386,964 in the last three months. 24.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. 48.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.