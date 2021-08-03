ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.500-$0.510 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $703 million-$707 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $676.51 million.ZoomInfo Technologies also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.50-0.51 EPS.

ZI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.61.

NASDAQ:ZI traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.90. The stock had a trading volume of 617,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,508. The company has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of -1,413.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. ZoomInfo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $30.83 and a fifty-two week high of $60.28.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. ZoomInfo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 2,300 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $119,646.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Eric J. Edell sold 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $146,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,949,602 shares of company stock valued at $436,386,964 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

