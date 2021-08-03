Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.50 price objective on shares of Zynex in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zynex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Zynex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.60.

ZYXI stock opened at $14.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $512.25 million, a P/E ratio of 98.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 6.95. Zynex has a 12 month low of $12.53 and a 12 month high of $22.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.71.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Zynex had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $31.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.23 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zynex will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 7,000 shares of Zynex stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $113,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,050.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $48,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,483 shares in the company, valued at $573,405.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Zynex by 5,705.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Zynex by 126.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zynex by 202.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Zynex by 24.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Zynex by 18.1% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. 31.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

