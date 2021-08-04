$0.03 EPS Expected for AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) will post $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AcuityAds’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.03. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that AcuityAds will report full-year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AcuityAds.

Get AcuityAds alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on ATY. Roth Capital began coverage on AcuityAds in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AcuityAds stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 472,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,704,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.78% of AcuityAds at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of AcuityAds stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.16. 1,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,121. AcuityAds has a 1 year low of $1.37 and a 1 year high of $26.17.

About AcuityAds

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

Featured Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AcuityAds (ATY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AcuityAds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcuityAds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.