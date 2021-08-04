$0.09 EPS Expected for MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) will announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for MRC Global’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.10. MRC Global posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 190%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MRC Global will report full-year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.21. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MRC Global.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 1.73%.

Separately, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,905,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,326,000 after purchasing an additional 216,395 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,572,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,181,000 after purchasing an additional 53,820 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the 1st quarter valued at $17,279,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,350,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,955,000 after purchasing an additional 100,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,176,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,620,000 after purchasing an additional 47,925 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRC stock opened at $8.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. MRC Global has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $12.21. The stock has a market cap of $715.92 million, a PE ratio of -28.87 and a beta of 2.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.75.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation and top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

