$0.16 EPS Expected for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) to post $0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Dynatrace’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. Dynatrace posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynatrace will report full-year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.69. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dynatrace.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.28%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynatrace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Dynatrace from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Dynatrace from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.57.

In related news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 69,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $3,213,119.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 756,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,770,604.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $219,006.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,229,913.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 350,903 shares of company stock worth $19,561,020 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 4,617.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 292.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DT traded up $1.10 on Wednesday, reaching $65.70. The company had a trading volume of 70,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,475. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.59, a PEG ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 1.51. Dynatrace has a 1 year low of $33.83 and a 1 year high of $65.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

