$0.54 EPS Expected for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Vontier’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.54. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vontier will report full year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.64. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vontier.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Vontier’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

VNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.17.

Vontier stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.18. The company had a trading volume of 363,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,735. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39. Vontier has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $39.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.05%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Vontier in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Vontier in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Vontier in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

