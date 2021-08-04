$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) will announce $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for County Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.60. County Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that County Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover County Bancorp.

Get County Bancorp alerts:

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.45. County Bancorp had a net margin of 26.55% and a return on equity of 11.53%.

Several research analysts have commented on ICBK shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on County Bancorp from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded County Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded County Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Piper Sandler cut County Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.50 to $37.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group set a $33.34 price target on County Bancorp in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.97.

County Bancorp stock opened at $34.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.37 million, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. County Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.04 and a 1 year high of $35.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.64%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICBK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of County Bancorp by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 154.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 5,946 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of County Bancorp by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of County Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $272,000. 28.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on County Bancorp (ICBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.