-$0.59 EPS Expected for Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 4th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) will report earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.61) and the highest is ($0.53). Heron Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.61) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.46) to ($2.03). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($0.54). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Heron Therapeutics.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.01). Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 88.33% and a negative net margin of 274.23%. The business had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.65) EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on HRTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Shares of HRTX opened at $11.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.39. Heron Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.85 and a twelve month high of $22.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.08.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 690.6% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 2,106,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,803 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,691,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 419.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,039,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,856,000 after purchasing an additional 839,815 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $8,203,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $6,378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

