-$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) will post ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for DraftKings’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.74) and the highest is ($0.39). DraftKings reported earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 177.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that DraftKings will report full-year earnings of ($2.85) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.43) to ($2.07). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.28) to ($1.10). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow DraftKings.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $312.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.34 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 133.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DKNG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of DraftKings from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus cut their price objective on DraftKings from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $42.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Cannonball Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DraftKings currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.83.

DKNG traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.87. 97,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,987,638. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.78. DraftKings has a 52-week low of $30.51 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The stock has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03.

In other DraftKings news, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $2,410,353.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 341,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,446,680.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $14,693,318.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,165,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,705,554.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,528,230 shares of company stock valued at $173,198,077 in the last three months. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 2,028.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,852,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,610,000 after buying an additional 4,624,640 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter worth about $268,345,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,580,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675,608 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,263,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in DraftKings during the first quarter worth approximately $208,802,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Featured Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DraftKings (DKNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.