-$0.61 EPS Expected for Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) will announce ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Xencor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.74) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.36). Xencor also reported earnings per share of ($0.61) in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Xencor will report full year earnings of ($2.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($1.83). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.07) to ($1.79). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Xencor.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $33.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 11.11% and a negative net margin of 51.29%.

XNCR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on Xencor from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Xencor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xencor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of XNCR opened at $31.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.05. Xencor has a 52 week low of $29.51 and a 52 week high of $58.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.25 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XNCR. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Xencor by 716.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Xencor by 3,364.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Xencor in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xencor by 13,943.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United states and internationally. The company's product candidates include Obexelimab, an immune inhibitor that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of IgG4-related disease and systemic lupus erythematosus, as well as in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis; Plamotamab, a tumor-targeted antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat non-Hodgkin lymphoma; XmAb717, XmAb841, and XmAb104, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected advanced solid tumors; and Vibecotamab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other CD123-expressing hematologic malignancies.

