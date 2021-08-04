$0.88 EPS Expected for Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) will report earnings of $0.88 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06. Eagle Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 54.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $4.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

Get Eagle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $41.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.67 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 7.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:EGRX traded down $1.03 on Friday, reaching $46.92. 570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,904. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.68 and a beta of 0.75. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $36.48 and a 1-year high of $53.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,295 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 11,266 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $349,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 58,781 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,925 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,565,000 after purchasing an additional 17,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 8,432 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.