$0.97 Earnings Per Share Expected for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) to post earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Oracle’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.99. Oracle posted earnings of $0.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oracle will report full year earnings of $4.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.48 to $4.94. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Oracle.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. lifted their target price on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.31.

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $89.85. 192,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,764,384. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.16. The company has a market cap of $250.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle has a 12 month low of $53.66 and a 12 month high of $91.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $3,001,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,257,586.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total value of $111,888,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,119,377,651.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,675,000 shares of company stock worth $447,896,000. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 46.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

