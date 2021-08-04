$1.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Silgan’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.03. Silgan posted earnings per share of $1.04 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Silgan will report full-year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Silgan.

Get Silgan alerts:

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Silgan had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.43%.

Separately, Longbow Research initiated coverage on Silgan in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

In other news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,752 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $205,001.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,216 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $433,158.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLGN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Silgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,498,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 196.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 701,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,497,000 after purchasing an additional 465,117 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 19.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,258,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,735,000 after purchasing an additional 364,066 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 27.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 918,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,595,000 after purchasing an additional 198,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 10.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,029,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,282,000 after purchasing an additional 193,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SLGN traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.46. 3,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,740. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Silgan has a 52-week low of $33.62 and a 52-week high of $44.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Silgan’s payout ratio is 18.30%.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silgan (SLGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.