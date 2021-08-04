$1.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.17 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.07 and the highest is $1.27. Citizens Financial Group reported earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 72.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $5.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.02 to $5.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.66. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Citizens Financial Group.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CFG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.65 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.73.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,424.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,059,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $488,283,000 after acquiring an additional 10,334,260 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,208,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 358.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,451,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,663,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261,604 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,394,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $547,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,565,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,936,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,849,873. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.99. Citizens Financial Group has a one year low of $23.46 and a one year high of $51.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.73%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citizens Financial Group (CFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.