$1.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 4th, 2021

Analysts predict that TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) will announce $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for TFI International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.37. TFI International posted earnings per share of $0.94 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that TFI International will report full year earnings of $4.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $6.22. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TFI International.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.45. TFI International had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 9.66%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TFI International in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on TFI International from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$104.95 price objective (down from C$137.00) on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $104.95 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on TFI International in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.86.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFII. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in TFI International in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in TFI International by 2.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 41,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TFI International in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TFI International by 16.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 4,479 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in TFI International in the first quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFII opened at $111.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. TFI International has a 12-month low of $39.91 and a 12-month high of $115.78. The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.88%.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

