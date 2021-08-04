$1.34 Billion in Sales Expected for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) will post sales of $1.34 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.35 billion and the lowest is $1.32 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line posted sales of $1.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will report full-year sales of $5.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.01 billion to $5.12 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.39 billion to $5.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Old Dominion Freight Line.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 18.80%.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $264.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $281.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.11.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Middleton & Co Inc MA purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,957,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,871,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 253.0% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 238,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,231,000 after purchasing an additional 170,613 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,219,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,731,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $273.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $257.39. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12-month low of $176.34 and a 12-month high of $276.09. The company has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.