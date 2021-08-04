$1.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) will announce earnings of $1.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Quaker Chemical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.40 and the highest is $1.59. Quaker Chemical reported earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 614.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will report full-year earnings of $7.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.10 to $7.38. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $8.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Quaker Chemical.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $429.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.67 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 7.82%. Quaker Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

NYSE:KWR opened at $257.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.11 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $238.71. Quaker Chemical has a 1-year low of $170.31 and a 1-year high of $301.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This is a boost from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 33.05%.

In related news, VP David Will sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.03, for a total transaction of $65,528.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,666.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.42, for a total transaction of $3,546,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,166,615.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 178.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Quaker Chemical by 2,160.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 555 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

