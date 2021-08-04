$1.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) to post earnings of $1.65 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.69. Boston Properties posted earnings of $1.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full year earnings of $6.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.48 to $6.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.04 to $7.38. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Boston Properties.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $713.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.17 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share.

BXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boston Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.80.

Boston Properties stock traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $114.66. The stock had a trading volume of 20,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,843. The company has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.77. Boston Properties has a 52 week low of $69.69 and a 52 week high of $124.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.32%.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $4,602,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $573,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,232,440,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 2,256.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 803,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,082,000 after buying an additional 769,529 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 8,753,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,393,000 after buying an additional 391,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 443.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 467,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,329,000 after buying an additional 381,400 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,548,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,361,000 after buying an additional 223,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

