$1.87 EPS Expected for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.87 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for The J. M. Smucker’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.81 and the highest is $1.97. The J. M. Smucker reported earnings of $2.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker will report full year earnings of $8.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.78 to $9.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $9.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.86 to $9.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover The J. M. Smucker.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.80.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $1,309,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,008 shares in the company, valued at $15,580,527.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total value of $117,349.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,066.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 628,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,612,000 after acquiring an additional 27,840 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,498,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in The J. M. Smucker by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJM stock traded down $4.01 on Wednesday, hitting $128.80. The company had a trading volume of 24,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,522. The stock has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.68. The J. M. Smucker has a twelve month low of $108.10 and a twelve month high of $140.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a positive change from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.47%.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

