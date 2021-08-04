$10.20 Billion in Sales Expected for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) will report $10.20 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for ConocoPhillips’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.44 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.61 billion. ConocoPhillips reported sales of $4.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 153.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will report full-year sales of $41.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $36.34 billion to $47.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $40.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $36.39 billion to $45.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ConocoPhillips.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.92) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.19.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $56.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.63. The stock has a market cap of $76.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -377.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.77. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -177.32%.

In related news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 6,855 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 152,778 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $9,304,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,143 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 37,925 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 262.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 30,683 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 22,224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ConocoPhillips (COP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.