10,003 Shares in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Jumia Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Jumia Technologies by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 364,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,689,000 after acquiring an additional 34,844 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Renaissance Capital raised shares of Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Jumia Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Shares of Jumia Technologies stock opened at $21.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.13. Jumia Technologies AG has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $69.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 3.65.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

