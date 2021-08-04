112,093 Shares in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Purchased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 112,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,123,000. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.05% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CEF. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1,165.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 18,910 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 18,691 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 74,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 5,703 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 142,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 25,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 265,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 114,955 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CEF opened at $18.63 on Wednesday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $17.02 and a 1 year high of $21.47.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

