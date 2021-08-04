11,229 Shares in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Bought by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMRS. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Amyris in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its holdings in Amyris by 128.7% in the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amyris in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Amyris in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Amyris in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. 35.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John Melo sold 95,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $1,477,135.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMRS stock opened at $14.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.36. Amyris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $23.42.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $176.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.36 million. The business’s revenue was up 507.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

AMRS has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Amyris in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.23.

Amyris Profile

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

